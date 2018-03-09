Police are investigating stolen tires and rims in NE Portland

Police are investigating reports of stolen tires and rims in northeast Portland, thefts which will cost the victims over $1,000 dollars each in damages.

Two cars along Northeast Campaign Street were robbed late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

The victims told FOX 12 that they woke up to find their cars on cinder blocks and the rims and tires of their cars were taken off.

"It sucks man,” Jamie Anthony, one of the victims, said. “I don't think they understand the impact it makes to individuals, how it derails their day. For them, I'm not sure how much money they could make when they do that, I don't know, maybe $400 trying to sell stuff on the black market? And for everybody else, it's over $1,000 in expenses."

Anthony told FOX 12 that insurance will cover some, but not all of the expenses to get the rims and tires replaced.

Another report of a tire theft took place about a week ago, not too far from this area.

Portland police are asking anyone with information on a suspect to contact them.

