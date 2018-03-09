Nice weekend weather ahead, but many Gorge trails remain closed after fire

With nice weather on tap for the weekend, many people in the Pacific Northwest may be eager to head out to do some hiking in the Columbia River Gorge.

The National Forest Service is urging people to do so with caution as quite a few trails remain closed because of damage that was done by the Eagle Creek Fire last summer.

Trail crews have been out working to get things cleaned up and cleared to make the trails safe for use. They’ve been clearing large fallen rocks and trying to take out complex logs that have fallen across the trails.

In the latest trails update, the Forest Service reports, ”rain, snow, wind and freeze-thaw events continue to impact landslide and rockfall activity within the burned area, and visitors are reminded to stay out of the closure area.”

Crews have been reporting ongoing rock fall and fire-weakened trees falling along the trail corridor.

Multnomah Falls Lodge is open.

The Forest Service says the following trails remain closed in the burn scar and there is no estimate on when they may reopen:

Bell Creek

Franklin Ridge Gorton Creek

Herman Creek and Herman Bridge Ridge Cutoff

Horsetail Creek

Moffet Creek

Mt. Defiance

Nesmith Point

Nick Eaton

Oneonta

Ruckel Creek

Starvation Ridge

Tanner Butte and Tanner Creek

Wahclella Falls

Wyeth Angel’s Rest

Devil’s Rest

Eagle Creek

Gorge 400

Horsetail Falls

Larch Mountain

Multnomah Spur

Multnomah Way

Wahkeena Wauna Viewpoint

