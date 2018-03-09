Nice weekend weather ahead, but many Gorge trails remain closed - KPTV - FOX 12

Nice weekend weather ahead, but many Gorge trails remain closed after fire

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

With nice weather on tap for the weekend, many people in the Pacific Northwest may be eager to head out to do some hiking in the Columbia River Gorge.

The National Forest Service is urging people to do so with caution as quite a few trails remain closed because of damage that was done by the Eagle Creek Fire last summer.

Trail crews have been out working to get things cleaned up and cleared to make the trails safe for use. They’ve been clearing large fallen rocks and trying to take out complex logs that have fallen across the trails.

In the latest trails update, the Forest Service reports, ”rain, snow, wind and freeze-thaw events continue to impact landslide and rockfall activity within the burned area, and visitors are reminded to stay out of the closure area.”

Crews have been reporting ongoing rock fall and fire-weakened trees falling along the trail corridor.

Multnomah Falls Lodge is open.

The Forest Service says the following trails remain closed in the burn scar and there is no estimate on when they may reopen:

  • Bell Creek
  • Franklin Ridge Gorton Creek
  • Herman Creek and Herman Bridge Ridge Cutoff
  • Horsetail Creek
  • Moffet Creek
  • Mt. Defiance
  • Nesmith Point
  • Nick Eaton
  • Oneonta
  • Ruckel Creek
  • Starvation Ridge
  • Tanner Butte and Tanner Creek
  • Wahclella Falls
  • Wyeth Angel’s Rest
  • Devil’s Rest
  • Eagle Creek
  • Gorge 400
  • Horsetail Falls
  • Larch Mountain
  • Multnomah Spur
  • Multnomah Way
  • Wahkeena Wauna Viewpoint

