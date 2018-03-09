Red Cross ceremony celebrates, gives awards to local heroes

The American Red Cross celebrated its 21st year of the Red Cross Heroes Awards Ceremony honoring local heroes.

Each year, The Red Cross honors local heroes for their life-saving and outstanding actions including a high school student who saved his father's life by performing CPR.

Some of the honorees included Kim Mosiman, who got a network of volunteers to help rescue hundreds of livestock, horses and other animals from the Columbia River Gorge during the Eagle Creek Fire.

“We have this amazing network of local people that care and are there whenever we need them,” Mosiman said.

Two Clackamas firefighters received the "First Responder" award.

Scott Kohler and Matt Towner rescued a woman from the second floor of a burning home by lowering themselves out a window and to safety.

“We're hearing about all of the other award recipients and they doing everything out of the kindness of their heart, just being really good people and for us, that's our job," Kohler said. “So we feel a little odd that way, but still very humbled and honored.”

“Nothing about this call was regular or ordinary or anything. It was definitely a one-time experience and we hope to never have to do it this way again,” Towner adds.

The "Military Hero Award" went to Crystal Purdy, a funeral home employee, partnered with the organization "Dignity Memorial" to provide no-cost funeral arrangements for U.S. veterans.

