Local breweries come together for Collabofest

One of MORE’s favorite things about the Oregon beer industry is the sense of community between the breweries.

And this weekend, 16 local breweries that feel the same are collaborating and making some extra special beer.

MORE photojournalist James Sparks took to trip to Base Camp Brewing Company in southeast Portland, which is hosting Collabofest Saturday.

The festival is in its fourth years and starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Collabofest will feature 16 collaborative beers by the participating craft breweries, which partnered up back in January. The eight pairs were tasked with making two brews together.

Tickets and more information are available at BaseCampBrewingCo.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.