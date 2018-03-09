Robbery suspect arrested inside downtown Portland bank

A robbery suspect was arrested inside a downtown Portland bank on Friday morning.

Officers responded to Bank of the West on the 800 block of Southwest Broadway at 11:21 a.m.

As officers were arriving, a caller reported that the bank robbery suspect was still inside the bank and waiting for law enforcement.

Officers entered the bank and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Jon Raymond Ware, 54, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery, second-degree theft and second-degree disorderly conduct.

