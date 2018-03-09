Deputies: Multiple animals taken by OHA from a home in Clatskanie due to neglect

Multiple animals, seven dogs and ten cats, were taken from a residence in Clatskanie by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Humane Society due to neglect.

Deputies said Dog Control Officer Kadell contacted OHA after reviewing a video showing the living conditions of the animals and on Wednesday, deputies and officers from OHA served a search warrant at the home located on Clatskanie District Rd.

OHA plans to transport the animals to their offices in Portland where health exams will be conducted.

"This cooperation between the Oregon Humane Society and the sheriff's office to protect these animals is part of our ongoing effort to improve the way animal control services are rendered in our county," Sheriff Jeff Dickerson said.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation and criminal charges will be determined pending the outcome of the health examinations of the animals.

