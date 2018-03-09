Man suspected of sex trafficking in multiple states arrested in S. Oregon

A man accused of sex trafficking a woman in multiple states was arrested in southern Oregon following a SWAT standoff, according to police.

Police received a report from a woman in California who said her 20-year-old daughter was being held against her will be a man who was in Medford.

Investigators said the victim was sending text messages to a man in California, who was relaying the information to her mother.

Medford Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white Ford Fusion with Texas license plates, on the 700 block of East 9th Street. Police said the victim was in the passenger’s seat and the suspect, 45-year-old Lemarr Mitchell, was in the driver’s seat.

The woman got out of the car, but police said Mitchell refused to follow commands. Officers said his car had dark tinted window that made it nearly impossible to see inside.

Concerned that the suspect might be armed, the Medford Police SWAT team was called to the scene.

Negotiations continued for more than an hour, with Mitchell continuing to refuse to surrender, according to police.

The SWAT team utilized a “diversionary device” to remove Michell from the car.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital after telling detectives he had ingested illegal drugs and marijuana. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of promoting prostitution, compelling prostitution and trafficking in persons.

Detectives said it is believed the victim had been sex trafficked in numerous states.

An Advocate from the Rebecca Bender Initiative has been providing support for the woman.

