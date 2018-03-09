Crime Stoppers, Portland police seeking help identifying 'The Fake Slim Shady Bandit'

The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Umpqua Bank located at 467 Northwest 23rd Avenue on March 7.

Employees told police that the suspect, nicknamed "The Fake Slim Shady Bandit," walked into the bank presenting a note demanding money and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash he left the bank without incident.

He was last seen riding a bicycle out of the area, according to police.

The police did not provide a description of the suspect, but detectives believe the suspect may have been involved in multiple bank robberies in the Portland area.

Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.