Threatening letter sent to women in Portland: 'I can't un-read what that letter said'

Someone is sending a disturbing and threatening letter to women in Portland.

On Wednesday night, a Portland woman – who does not want to be identified – found a hand-written envelope in her mailbox. It was addressed to her from a man named Andre R.

Inside was a disturbing, typed letter that says the writer is a 52-year-old black man, he went to high school in north Portland, and he loves to spy, rape women and rob people for fun.

“There’s some threats against women and claims that he had done this before,” she said. “It wasn’t like I immediately thought, 'oh my God, I’m in danger.' But my initial thought was I should call the police," the woman who received the letter told FOX 12.

Portland police took the letter and checked out the return address at an apartment complex in northeast Portland.

FOX 12 found there is nobody named Andre R. listed on the call box there.

The woman posted about the letter on a community website and connected with another woman who received the very same thing.

The letter also states, "I…have the best black buddy helping me abduct women for fun and rob people and you have been chosen as my next project.”

The woman thinks the motive is clear.

“I can’t help by think it’s trying to stir up fear and support some kind of racist agenda. I mean, I don’t feel in danger, but I can’t un-read what that letter said," she said.

The woman is trying to keep a level head about this, but she admits, it’s very unnerving. She just hopes other potential victims stay calm and remain smart about it.

“Take a deep breath, just be aware of your surroundings. Don’t give in to the fear," she said.

The letter also mentions real names of women who have disappeared. Police will only say they are investigating the matter.

