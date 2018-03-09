Portland man convicted of murder for shooting deaths of two people in Vancouver

A Portland man has been convicted of murder for the shooting deaths of two people outside a Vancouver apartment complex.

Arkangel D. Howard, 32, was arrested in March 2017. Investigators said he shot and killed Allen Collins, 37, and Jason Benton, 42, the evening of March 19, 2017.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue in Vancouver. Police and the U.S. Marshals Service caught Howard in north Portland.

Detectives did not release a motive for the killings, but said it was believed the victims knew the shooter.

A jury convicted Howard on Friday on two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20.

