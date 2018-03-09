David Douglas selects 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

David Douglas High School has selected its princess for the 2018 Rose Festival Court.

Alanesia Vang, who goes by Ally, was named the school’s princess Friday.

Vang aspires to become a pediatric oncologist.

She enjoys exploring Portland and said her favorite place to visit in the area is Multnomah Falls.

Rose Festival Fleet week is Vang’s favorite Rose Festival event, “because it allows us as U.S. citizens to honor and appreciate the men and women who fight for our country,” she said.

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

