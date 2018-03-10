Oregon Coast packed with beachgoers for warm weekend

Many people are ready for spring and it’s just around the corner as much warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.

“I’m not a fan of the rain at all so seeing the sun always makes me really happy,” said Bethany Abbate, who was in Cannon Beach from Beaverton Friday afternoon. “I’m not freezing like usual.”

Businesses in Cannon Beach were gearing up for a rush of people Friday, and they know the crowds are only going to get bigger.

Julia Shepherd is a server at Pelican Brewing Company, where she’s worked for two years. She calls March the month of spring breaks.

And not only that - Cannon Beach is expecting the first warm weather since mid-January.

“That’s shorts and tank tops,” Shepherd said. “I mean, summer obviously is crazy all the time. But once the weather, the sun comes out, the people come. They come to the beach.”

Restaurants are packed and vacationers will be hard-pressed to find a hotel room for Saturday night.

Businesses in Cannon Beach are also feverishly staffing up for summer.

Drivers should expect a long commute to the coast this weekend, as there will be many people heading out for the beautiful weather.

