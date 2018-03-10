Police ask for help finding car stolen in SE Portland carjacking

Police are asking the public for help finding a car that taken in a carjacking.

The Portland Police Bureau said they were called to Southeast 117th Avenue and Alder Street at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

The victim and his 17-year-old son told police they were driving northbound on 117th Avenue when they saw a teenager in the street. As the victim pulled alongside the teen, police said the boy knocked on the window.

According to police, the teen, now standing with two other boys, implied he had a gun and demanded the victim and his son get out of the car.

Police said the victim got out of his car and he and the initial teen suspect engaged in a physical confrontation. The other suspects got into the car and eventually, the third suspect joined them and they drove away in the victim's car.

The victim's son was robbed of his cell phone after he got out of the car.

The initial suspect that flagged the victim down is described as a Black male teen, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, slim build, short hair, and wearing a dark color hooded jacket.

The second suspect was described as a Black male teen, 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build, wearing a big camouflage jacket and dark pants.

The third suspect was described as being a Black teen male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim build, short hair, possibly wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey. The victim believed this suspect was the youngest of the three.

No gun was actually seen during this robbery and neither of the victims were injured.

The victim's vehicle is described as a silver 2014 Subaru Forester with Oregon license plates 2-0-5-G-U-P.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with non-emergency information the incident is asked to contact Detective Heidi Housley at 503-823-0400.

