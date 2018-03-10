OSP: Woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 47 near Vernonia

Oregon State Police said a woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 47 just outside of Vernonia.

OSP said an investigation determined that a Nissan passenger car was traveling north on Highway 47 at 7:50 a.m. Friday when for unknown reasons crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a 1996 Ford F350.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

OSP said the driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Police are working to find the family of the operator of the Nissan.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Vernonia Fire, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Highway 47 was closed for approximately two hours following the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.