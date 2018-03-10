Gardeners take advantage of sunny skies while they last

With the sunny weather, people are eager to get outside and get into their gardens.

Many people were out at local nurseries Saturday to stock up on colorful flowers after the dark winter.

FOX 12 went to Cornell Farms in northwest Portland, which was busy with gardeners.

One employee said it is a great time to plant trees, bushes and perennials as the soil begins to warm.

"I would say you can plant just about anything but I ask people to wait to plant their tomatoes. We don't have them yet. Even if you are growing them from seed, it is too early for the hot weather edible crops," said Cori Bacher, who works at Cornell Farms.

Bacher said people should wait on other vegetables like cucumbers and eggplant as well.

She also told FOX 12 that she plans to get outside on Sunday in her own garden to enjoy the sunshine.

