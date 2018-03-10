Aumsville community comes together to fulfill wish of 3-year-old battling rare disease

A small community in Marion County banded together to fulfill the wish of a 3-year-old girl who is battling a rare disease.

Three-year-old Penelope loves everything pink. But what she might love even more are horses, and her wish was to have a pony.

"Penelope has loved horses, I think since she could talk," said Jessica Butler, Penelope's mom.

Butler says for over the past two and a half years, Penelope was in the hospital for numerous blood transfusions. So things like going outside was a stretch for them.

"Hay was something we had to stay away from for a long time because of the fungus that is in it," said Butler.

She says after a bone marrow transplant, Penelope is now the healthiest she's ever been. That's when Oregon's Make-A-Wish Foundation saddled up to help make Penelope's wish come true.

But first, Butler knew they had to get their property "pony ready."

Members of the Aumsville Police Department, Fire Department and city council heard of the project and came out to help. Even players from the Stayton High School football team showed up in droves to help out.

With shovels in hand and fists full of dirt, one-by-one the posts went up and Penelope's wish started coming to life. All that was missing was her favorite horse.

On Saturday, Penelope's wish came true and she met her horse, Cappy, for the first time. Cappy was donated by a family friend.

A wish made true by a small community with a big heart.

"When you get to make a little kid smile, and then see mom and dad smile, money can't buy that for you. And it's the best feeling in the world," said Joel Kuhl, a volunteer with Make-A-Wish Oregon.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.