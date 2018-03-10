Deputies: Two drivers arrested for DUII after crash in Washington Co.

Washington County deputies arrested two people early Friday morning for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said at 1:31 a.m. a deputy was driving southbound on Southwest 185th Avenue at Southwest Sandra Lane when he saw a silver Buick that was weaving in the travel lane.

When the deputy activated his lights to pull the Buick over, it drove to the left into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota SUV driving northbound.

The driver of the Toyota received minor injuries.

The driver of the Buick, 26-year-old Joshua Lucero, was arrested for DUII, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving. A passenger in the Buick received non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said while deputies were investigating the crash, 72-year-old Joseph Bragg drove a 1993 Toyota pickup with no headlights on through the crash scene.

Deputies were able to stop Bragg and arrested him for DUII.

