Driver crashes into white picket fence in SE Portland

A white picket fence in southeast Portland is in pieces after a driver crashed into it early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Southeast Division. Portland police said no one was hurt.

FOX 12 spoke with the homeowner who says he was startled by the loud crash.

"I hear a loud boom, and I was freaking out and was like, 'what's going on?' And came out here and checked to see that my fence was broken," said Johnny Nguyen.

Nguyen told FOX 12 his insurance company will be handing the bill for repairs over to the driver who crashed into it.

