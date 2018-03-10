Deputies: Three arrested in Clackamas Co. after 'unusual' DUII cases

Deputies arrested three people for driving while under the influence in three unusual cases, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The first arrest happened at 10:10 p.m. Friday when deputies were called out to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 8000 block of 267th Avenue.

While deputies were in route, they learned someone was standing on top of the car and trying to start a fight. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to calm everyone down with the help of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies determined that Amanda Smith, of Gresham, had failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the home. The homeowner was inside the house at the time and became angry due to the crash. The homeowner had to be calmed down by deputies.

No one was injured in the crash.

Smith was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endangering. She gave a breath sample that had a blood alcohol content of .20 percent.

The second DUII incident happened at 12:32 a.m. Saturday when deputies were called out to the 19000 block of South Henrici Road in Oregon City after a man had driven to a nearby fire station to report a crash.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck on its top in the middle of the roadway. The driver, Thomas Green, was contacted by deputies who determined he was under the influence.

Green was arrested and taken to the Clackamas County Jail on DUII charges. He was also issued a citation for refusing a breath test.

The third incident happened at 1:48 a.m. when deputies were called out to a Wendy's, located at 11607 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the report of a silver SUV driving erratically.

When deputies arrived to the parking lot, they found the SUV parked in the middle of the lot. The driver, Kevin Thompson, of Milwaukie, was contacted by deputies who determined he was intoxicated.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the Clackamas County Jail on DUII charges. He was also issued a citation for refusing a breath test.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.