Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Hillsboro Police responded to a domestic call in the 2000 block Southeast 54th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say a man walked out of the home with a shotgun. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire, and that man was killed. No officers were hurt.

Several neighbors said they were woken up by the sounds of gunshots.

“At first, I was like what is that? You know and then we come outside and started putting two and two together,” said neighbor Velda Wallace, who lives about a block down the street.

She said she thought the gunfire was the sound of her boy playing video games.

“We were sitting in our living room playing with our kids and all of a sudden we heard a shot, and then it was like a few seconds and more shots and then a few seconds later a bunch of shots,” she said.

Wallace said it’s tough to know what to tell her children after something like this.

“They’re all at home wondering what’s going on. You don’t really know what to tell them, you don’t want them to be scared,” she said.

By the sign in the front yard, it appears the home was also operating an in-home daycare called, “Terrific Time Child Care and Preschool.”

"I've driven past them and I’ve seen them outside with their kids or grandkids or whatever playing,” said Wallace.

People were still in shock as crime tape covered their neighborhood, and they're hoping this is a one-time event.

"Yeah, overall I think it’s still a safe neighborhood. Hopefully," said Wallace.

Police say the officer involved is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

