Police battle fire at Northeast Portland strip club

Police are working to determine what sparked a fire at a strip club in Northeast Portland.

Firefighters were called to the “Club Playpen” on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just before 10 pm Saturday night.

Crews found dark smoke and flames coming from the roof.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, firefighters battled the fire from the outside then went into the building to search for any possible victims.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters said safety was a big concern because there was another fire at the club in January.

