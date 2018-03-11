Crews battle abandoned house fire in Marion Co.

Firefighters in Marion County are investigating a fire at an abandoned house.

Crews say a double-wide mobile home caught fire at around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 99E and Brooklake Road.

Firefighters had to close the highway for about an hour while they got the flames out of control.

No one was hurt in the fire.

