Police find cash, guns and drugs after short foot chase in Gresham

A man is facing charges after Gresham police said he tried to run from officers. Police said they also found guns, drugs, and cash.

Police said East Metro Gang Enforcement Officers conducted a traffic stop on 162nd Avenue and Stark at 11:08 pm Saturday.

That’s when police said the driver and passenger fled.

The driver, 21-year-old Thomas Graham, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police said three guns were found in the car, and a fourth was ditched by the passenger as he was being chased.

Officers also found drugs and cash.

East Metro Gang Enforcement Officers seized 4 guns during a traffic stop late last night. We are so happy to have them off the streets! pic.twitter.com/g9b7kXIMyo — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) March 11, 2018

Graham is charged with 3 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 3 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, DCS cocaine, interfering with a police officer and attempt elude on foot.

Police are still looking for the passenger in the car. He's described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, 5' 10" tall with a medium build wearing all dark clothing.

