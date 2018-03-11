Police find cash, guns and drugs after short foot chase in Gresh - KPTV - FOX 12

Police find cash, guns and drugs after short foot chase in Gresham

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo: Thomas Graham Booking photo: Thomas Graham
Courtesy: Gresham Police Courtesy: Gresham Police
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A man is facing charges after Gresham police said he tried to run from officers. Police said they also found guns, drugs, and cash.

Police said East Metro Gang Enforcement Officers conducted a traffic stop on 162nd Avenue and Stark at 11:08 pm Saturday.

That’s when police said the driver and passenger fled.

The driver, 21-year-old Thomas Graham, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police said three guns were found in the car, and a fourth was ditched by the passenger as he was being chased.

Officers also found drugs and cash.

Graham is charged with 3 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 3 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, DCS cocaine, interfering with a police officer and attempt elude on foot. 

Police are still looking for the passenger in the car. He's described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, 5' 10" tall with a medium build wearing all dark clothing.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.