Columbia Co. moms to run 30 miles on Highway 30 to raise money for clean water charity

Moms make a difference in seemingly every aspect of life. FOX 12's Nick Krupke met a group of running mothers in Scappoose who are hitting the trails to help curb the global water crisis.

During a trip through the Adirondack Mountains after running a relay in New York, a pair of moms from Scappoose tuned in to a podcast with the founder of Charity Water, a 12-year-old nonprofit that provides clean water to people in developing nations.

In a sport that can sometimes be selfish, these moms are running for a better future for women and children they have never met.

Five moms in Columbia County are pushing beyond their limits to make a world of change.

“Sixty-three million people around the world don't have clean drinking water and we were listening to story after story of moms and what they have to do for their children, walking four to six hours a day just to get clean drinking water and our hearts were definitely moved,” said Katrina Sharp, a mother of two.

Moved to get moving – a mom's heart is always in the right place.

“We are running moms and we can actually do a fundraiser. $30 gives one person clean drinking water. We have Highway 30 here along the beautiful Columbia River and we were thinking, ‘We can do a 30 for 30 on Highway 30,’” Sharp said.

It’s a mother of an endeavor. None of them have ran beyond 13 miles, yet they’ll cover the 30 miles from Rainier High School to Scappoose High on the morning of April 15.

“The connection that we have in Columbia County can actually be something that is global where we can be connected to another community through this project,” said mom Briana Rotter.

The mother runners are halfway to their goal of $10,000 raised, where 100 percent of the proceeds will start the process of getting a well installed in a third world country.

“I’ve had a lot of experiences in my life as a nurse where I see firsthand the impact that a lack of clean water can have and it is a global crisis,” Rotter said. “Just the simple act of giving water to people can prevent them from so many diseases. Not just water, but clean water.”

Mom Alison Kangas said, “The idea of a finish line is really cool for us because there is always a finish line when you sign up for a race and we are working to see the end of the global water crisis ended in our lifetime and see that finish line.”

The mothers from St. Helens, Scappoose and Warren are thinking above and beyond themselves.

“I think when you know that 663 million people don't have access to clean water, when you know that one in 10 people on this planet don't have access to clean water, you can’t help but not feel compelled to do something about it,” said Ashley Strausser, a mom of three.

While their lives don't revolve around running, the escapism sure is nice.

“Running helps keep me sane,” Strausser said.

Commiserating, chatting and laughing along the trails – the cheering when they finish may be heard from across the globe to their own little ones back home in Oregon.

“I think they are going to think we are super heroes, ‘go mom!’” said Katie Olson, a mom of three.

While Kangas and Sharp are training for the full 30 miles, the other three moms, including former University of Portland runner Rotter, will be on a relay.

If you’d like to assist and follow along, you can find them at 30for30run.com.

The moms wanted to make sure to get a shout out to their husbands and mother-in-laws that help them get away for their long training runs on the weekends.

