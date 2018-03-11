Injured hiker rescued in Carson, airlifted to Portland hospital

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew helped rescue an injured hiker in Carson on Sunday.

At about 9:50 a.m., the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a call of an injured female hiker in the Wind River Canyon above the Carson Hot Springs Resort.

The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Angel D. Vaillencort of Vancouver was hiking in the Wind River drainage searching for the hot springs. While climbing the bank, she fell about 30 feet, landing on her back.

Her hiking companion, 25-year-old Anthony Casario from Battle Ground, was able to call 911, saying that Vaillencort was unconscious and bleeding from the head.

When crews arrived, Vaillencort had regained consciousness but was seriously injured.

Due to the difficult terrain and risk to rescue personnel, the Coast Guard was called. A helicopter crew responded and hoisted Vaillencort to safety. She was then flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Vaillencort told Coast Guard crew members she used methamphetamine before the fall, according to the sheriff's office.

Casario was arrested and booked into the Skamania County jail on charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.