Canby woman dies after plane crash in Clark County

A Canby woman died after the plane she was piloting crashed in Clark County Sunday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1 p.m. Sunday, someone reported a single engine airplane crash at Daybreak Field, which is in the 4100 block of Northeast J.A. Moore Road, between La Center and Battle Ground.

Deputies and fire personnel responded to the location and found the crashed aircraft south of the grass field in a treed area. They found a Piper Super Cub, which is a “tail dragger” style of aircraft, on the ground with significant damage.

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, was found dead in the wreckage. The sheriff's office identified the pilot as 65-year-old Mary H. Rosenblum, a resident of Canby.

The sheriff's office said Rosenblum was traveling with another aircraft piloted by a friend. Both pilots are from Oregon and had intended to stop at the grass field.

The other pilot did not witness the crash.

Before the incident, they had flown to other locations earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.