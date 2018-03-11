No suspects found in SE Portland home after burglary, Cesar Chavez Blvd. reopened

A portion of Cesar Chavez Boulevard in southeast Portland was briefly closed while police investigated reports of a burglary with the suspects still possibly inside the home.

The burglary was reported at a home in the 4900 block of Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard at about 4 p.m.

Police say a man told officers he had been assaulted during the burglary and believed the suspects were still inside the home. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers tried to contact the possible suspects inside the home, but no suspects exited the location. Police used a K-9 team to search the home and determined the suspects were no longer inside.

Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard was closed between Southeast Raymond Street and Southeast Schiller Street during this incident.

Based on information learned during the preliminary investigation, police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

