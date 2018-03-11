Father, son carjacked in SE Portland recount ordeal

A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
Russia's Defense Ministry says it has successfully tested one of the "invincible" missiles that President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed and pierce US defenses.More >
It was a terrifying night for a father and his teenage son, who told Portland police they had been carjacked by a group of teenagers pretending to need help on the side of the road.More >
A toddler who got a hold of his mother's iPhone ended up disabling her device for nearly half a lifetime.More >
A man is facing charges after Gresham police said he tried to run from officers. Police said they also found guns, drugs, and cash.More >
A Canby woman died after the plane she was piloting crashed in Clark County Sunday.More >
Bryant, an inmate at the Broward County Jail, said he saw Nikolas Cruz pacing and staring at the ceiling inside his individual cell in the infirmary wing. “He was just lost in his mind."More >
A former youth counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility was arrested after she allegedly helped three juveniles escape and had sexual relations with one of them.More >
Deputies arrested three people for driving while under the influence in three unusual cases, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.More >
