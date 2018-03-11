Father, son carjacked in SE Portland recount ordeal

It was a terrifying night for a father and his teenage son, who told Portland police they had been carjacked by a group of teenagers pretending to need help on the side of the road.

The father said he fell for it: the classic distressed person, pulled over, waving their hands for help.

Sean Connolly and his son Angus were too shaken up to go on camera Saturday, but FOX 12 spoke with them on Sunday. They say they are both doing OK now.

“He said, that's a nice car I want it get the bleep out of the car,” said Connolly.

“They were saying things like do you want me to shoot you in front of your son?” said Angus Connolly. “I wasn't really that worried about myself, I was just so scared they were going to shoot my dad.”

Police say the carjackers got away with Connolly’s laptop and his son’s cellphone.

Investigators are still looking for the teenage suspects who took off in Connolly's car, a 2014 silver Subaru Forester with Oregon plates 205GUP.

Anyone with information is asked to give Portland police a call.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.