Horse from Oregon heading to Kentucky to represent breed at horse park

A horse from Oregon is heading to Kentucky to be the representative of its breed.

On Sunday, HyTyme Equine Rescue held a going away party for Turk, an American Drum Horse.

Turk will be leaving on Tuesday for the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. That is a world-famous park and museum that is hoping to have a representative of every horse breed there is.

Drum Horses are used in the Queen of England's “Band of the Life Guards" and carry two big kettledrums as well as the drummer.

The rescue in Eagle Creek is excited for Turk to be selected to represent his breed.

“It’s going to be great,” said Hytyme Equine Rescue owner Jim Elliott. “He is going to get care like the Budweiser Clydesdales get. His life is going to be luxurious for the rest of his life. He is a lucky horse. We are really happy for him.”

Once at the horse park, Turk will take part in a parade of breeds show, as well as other events.

