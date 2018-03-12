Deputies: Driver killed in Washougal crash, two others seriously injured

Clark County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one person in Washougal Sunday night.

At 8:15 p.m., deputies and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in the 36500 block of Northeast Washougal River Road.

They said a white Subaru sedan was driving on the road when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found the two cars heavily damaged and three people with multiple injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said all three people had to be extricated from the cars.

The driver of the Subaru died in the crash. Witnesses and scene evidence revealed the driver had been passing cars before traveling across the center line when it hit a Kia sedan head-on.

The driver of the Kia and passenger of the Subaru were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

