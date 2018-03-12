Police: Pedestrian hit by minivan in SE Portland, seriously injured

A man who was hit by a minivan in southeast Portland Sunday night was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said officers responded to the 11500 block of Southeast Division Street at 8:25 p.m. on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

When police and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they located a man lying in the road and he was suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was provided medical aid at the scene and then transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as life-threatening.

Police believe the victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a Nissan Quest minivan that traveled eastbound on Southeast Division Street.

The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The identities of the victim and driver were not released.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.