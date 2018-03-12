TSA hosting 2-day hiring event for jobs at PDX

The Transportation Security Administration is seeking to fill full-time and part-time openings at Portland International Airport.

The TSA is hosting hiring events Monday and Tuesday at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel, located at 8235 Northeast Airport Way. The agency is looking for dozens of new Transportation Security Officers ahead of PDX’s busy summer travel season.

The hiring sessions will be 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days.

Interested applicants will need to bring two valid forms of identification, either issued by the state or federal government. The TSA also said applicants should arrive 15 minutes before a session starts.

The sessions will include information about working for the TSA, how the application process works, an overview of what it’s like to work for the government and a discussion of benefits.

Starting pay for the open positions is $16.60 an hour.

“This is a great opportunity for people to begin or continue a career with the Federal government at one of the nation’s best airports. These Fast Track hiring events will ensure that the best candidates will be onboard with TSA before the busy summer travel season, which is a win-win for both potential new hires and TSA” Mike Irwin, TSA Federal Security Director for PDX, said in a release.

After the sessions, applicants will be invited to take a computer-based aptitude test, be interviewed and arrange a drug screening and medical exam.

While applicants can apply for the TSA at the hiring sessions, they have the option of applying online.

