On the Go with Joe at Moberi

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland. 

Moberi just opened its new location Saturday at 4220 North Mississippi Avenue. 

First founded in 2011 by Ryan Carpenter, Moberi quickly gained attention for its bike blenders. 

Now, seven years later, Moberi has opened its third brick and mortar cafe. "We selected Mississippi Avenue for our newest cafe because of the neighborhood's vibrancy and strong sense of community," Carpenter said. "Four years ago, we actually opened a small food cart on Mississippi. This cart was supported by the community for three full years before we closed it to focus resources on brick and mortar growth. We've been trying to get back into the neighborhood ever since we left."

For more information on Moberi, and to check out its full fruity menu, visit its website

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

