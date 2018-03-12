On the Go with Joe at Moberi

The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.

Moberi just opened its new location Saturday at 4220 North Mississippi Avenue.

We’re so excited to announce our newest cafe will be opening on Mississippi Ave on March 10! Join us from 11am-3pm for opening day festivities. We’ll be handing out FREE Moberi Bowls all day! pic.twitter.com/qlfErOBSvR — Moberi (@MoberiPDX) March 2, 2018

First founded in 2011 by Ryan Carpenter, Moberi quickly gained attention for its bike blenders.

Now, seven years later, Moberi has opened its third brick and mortar cafe. "We selected Mississippi Avenue for our newest cafe because of the neighborhood's vibrancy and strong sense of community," Carpenter said. "Four years ago, we actually opened a small food cart on Mississippi. This cart was supported by the community for three full years before we closed it to focus resources on brick and mortar growth. We've been trying to get back into the neighborhood ever since we left."

For more information on Moberi, and to check out its full fruity menu, visit its website.

