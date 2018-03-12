Crews battle 5-alarm fire at car lot in NE Portland; nearby home - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle 5-alarm fire at car lot in NE Portland; nearby homes destroyed

A car lot fire at Northeast 75th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street grew to five alarms Monday and sent thick dark smoke billowing through the metro area. 

Firefighters said the water supply is difficult in the area of the fire. 

Portland Fire & Rescue issued a one mile “shelter in place” zone around the fire. People inside homes in the immediate area of the fire were told to evacuate.

“I could see the smoke billowing up from our house over there, and just saw that get bigger and bigger as we walked over," James Nielson told FOX 12.

A nearby apartment building and duplex were destroyed by the fire. Firefighters said several pets in the apartment building were killed.

A witness told FOX 12 she saw a nearby house catch on fire.

“It crawled up that mountain, that hill, and it burned their shed and that house just went,” Anita Miller said.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries to people in connection with the fire.

Oregon Public Health reported that smoke from burning tires may contain toxic chemicals including cyanide, carbon monoxide or sulfur dioxide.  

Firefighters said Northeast Killingsworth Street will be closed until further notice.

Around 115 students from Sacajawea Head Start on the 4800 block of Northeast 74th Avenue were evacuated, with school buses taking the students to Scott School, 6700 N.E. Prescott St., where parents were advised to pick up their children.

Scott School was under a "shelter in place" order, meaning windows were closed, the HVAC system was shut off and there were no outdoor activities. Afternoon classes at Sacajawea Head Start were canceled. 

Principals at Roseway Heights and Rigler were monitoring the situation. 

The Oregon Humane Society can be contacted at 503-285-7722 to locate missing pets as well as house animals safely.

