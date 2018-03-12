Police warn of fake caller ID scam in Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department is warning residents about a caller using a fake caller ID to display the department's main phone number.

According to officers, residents received calls from someone claiming to be from the Vancouver Police Department regarding an outstanding warrant and fines owed

In this scam, police said the caller has created a fake caller ID number showing the actual Vancouver Police Department main phone number.

The department would like to remind residents that they do not notify people about arrest warrants by phone and do not accept money to clear them.

Police suggest if you receive a call such as this to hang up and do not provide any financial information to the caller or call any numbers the person calling may provide.

