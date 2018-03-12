Milwaukie police searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old girl

Milwaukie police are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl.

The Milwaukie Police Department asked for the public’s help Monday locating Haylee C. Riggs.

Riggs was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday when her mother dropped her off for work at Wendy’s in Happy Valley. When her mother returned to pick her up at 7 p.m., she was told Riggs never showed up to work.

Riggs is prescribed daily medication for mental health issues and she did not have that medication with her, according to officers.

Riggs is white, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Wendy’s polo shirt, black leggings and carrying a white purse.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact officers at 503-786-7500.

