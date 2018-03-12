Body of missing Vancouver man found above Dougan Falls in Skamania County

The body of a missing 51-year-old Vancouver man was found in Skamania County.

Deputies received a report of a body above Dougan Falls on Friday morning. The area is 21 miles northeast of Washougal.

The body of Michael A. Conley was found four miles northeast of Dougan Falls on a private drive just off Road W-2000.

Investigators said there were no obvious indications of the cause of his death, but it was clear Conley had been exposed to the snow and colder temperatures.

His 2002 Cadillac was found off the roadway, disabled, in more than a foot of snow.

Conley’s family reported him missing to Vancouver police on Feb. 27, but he was last seen Feb. 22. His car was reported stolen to Clark County deputies on March 8, but it was listed as missing on Feb. 23 or Feb. 24, according to investigators.

Conley’s body was taken to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and toxicology tests. No other details were immediately released.

