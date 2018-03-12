Travel Oregon's new animated campaign "only slightly exaggerated" the states beauty

Travel Oregon released a new campaign to bring more visitors to our state by creating a new look on its website.

An anime cartoon shows a girl fishing in a stream with a frog jumping in after reading a newspaper, two people in a hot air balloon drinking wine and families swimming with the mountains in the background.

The new campaign is seen as an "only slightly exaggerated" version of what visitors can see in Oregon.

The animation was all to give people the idea of Oregon's magic and bring them to the state.

The music played was an original score composed by Emmy-winning Jim Dooley and performed by the Oregon Symphony.

Behind this campaign was the famous ad agency, Widen and Kennedy.

Travel Oregon says tourism is an economic driver in the state generating more than 11 billion dollars.

You can check out this campaign here.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.