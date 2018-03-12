Detectives are reopening a missing Clark Co. teen case from 1987

A Clack County girl has been missing for 31 years, but detectives are reopening the case in hopes of getting more information on her disappearance.

On March 11, 1987, Kimberly Kersey was walking home from Mountain View High School, but her family said they never saw or heard from her after that day.

Recently, Kersey’s sister, Kristen posted a video message on Facebook hoping that someone might know what happened to her sister.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and Kimberly’s sister is not giving up on finding out what happened to her.

“I realize that a long time has passed, but you know landscapes have changed, people have changed, people have moved but still it's very real in our eyes, our family have not stopped looking for her,” Kersey said.

Kimberly was last seen wearing white socks, light blue denim jeans, and a white sweater with the words "University of Paris" on the front.

Kimberly Kersey would have been 49 years old this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

