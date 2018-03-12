Roosevelt High School selects 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Roosevelt High School announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess on Monday.

Madison Nieuwendorp is a senior and plans to stay in state to attend college. She plans to pursue a degree and career in the education field.

When she is not spending time focusing on her schoolwork and activities, she volunteers and serves at University Park Baptist Church and Trout Creek Bible Camp. She also plays rugby and runs 5K races.

Her favorite place to visit in Portland is the St. Johns Bridge and her favorite Rose Festival event is the Grand Floral Parade, because she said, “it brings the community together.”

Nieuwendorp was born in Mbabane, Swaziland.

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.