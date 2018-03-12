Oregon Food Bank issues recall of donated chia seeds

The Oregon Food Bank in Portland has issued a recall of donated chia seeds.

More than 22,000 pounds of chia seeds are part of the recall. The Oregon Food Bank reports that the product may be contaminated with rodent droppings.

“While no known illnesses have been associated with this product, use or consumption may present a health hazard to consumers,” according to an Oregon Food Bank statement.

The chia seeds were distributed in Oregon and Clark County through the Oregon Food Bank Network of regional food banks and participating food pantries.

The product was distributed in one pound plastic poly film bags with a twist-type closure or a re-sealable pouch. All chia seeds distributed in the described packaging between Nov. 1, 2017 and March 9, 2018 are included in the recall.

Consumers should dispose of the product immediately and can get additional information by contacting the food pantry where they received the product or from Oregon Food Bank.

Anyone who has consumed these chia seeds and is experiencing symptoms of food borne illness should consult with their primary physician or county health department.

The issue was discovered through investigation of a customer complaint regarding foreign material. Product which was still in inventory at Oregon Food Bank was determined to contain rodent droppings.

Subsequent investigation indicates the chia seeds were observed to have evidence of rodent activity by the donor. The recall was initiated after it was determined all chia seeds received in this donation might be at risk.

