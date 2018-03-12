Authorities expand evacuation area around NE Portland car yard fire

Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
Authorities have uncovered human remains under concrete in the backyard of a Disney worker who disappeared in 2015.More >
A car lot fire at Northeast 75th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street grew to five alarms Monday and sent thick dark smoke billowing through the metro area.More >
A car lot fire at Northeast 75th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street grew to five alarms Monday and sent thick dark smoke billowing through the metro area.More >
Clark County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one person in Washougal Sunday night.More >
Clark County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one person in Washougal Sunday night.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
The Transportation Security Administration is seeking to fill full-time and part-time openings at Portland International Airport.More >
The Transportation Security Administration is seeking to fill full-time and part-time openings at Portland International Airport.More >
Haylee C. Riggs was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday when her mother dropped her off for work at Wendy’s in Happy Valley.More >
Haylee C. Riggs was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday when her mother dropped her off for work at Wendy’s in Happy Valley.More >
Firefighters were called to the “Club Playpen” on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just before 10 pm Saturday night.More >
Firefighters were called to the “Club Playpen” on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just before 10 pm Saturday night.More >
Her perfect day ended in handcuffs and behind bars before she could even say yes.More >
Her perfect day ended in handcuffs and behind bars before she could even say yes.More >
Portland police on Sunday identified the suspect who was taken into custody following a standoff in Goose Hollow that lasted for hours Thursday morning.More >
Portland police on Sunday identified the suspect who was taken into custody following a standoff in Goose Hollow that lasted for hours Thursday morning.More >