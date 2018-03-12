Vancouver police searching for missing woman last seen with man found dead in Skamania Co.

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who was last seen with a man who was found dead in Skamania County.

Officers said Ashanti A. Conde, 27, was last seen by family on Feb. 19 and reported missing on March 11.

Others saw Conde on Feb. 22, according to investigators, as she left a home in the Brush Prairie area with 51-year-old Michael A. Conley. Conde and Conley were riding together in a 2002 Cadillac Seville.

Conley was reported missing Feb. 27. Skamania County deputies said his body was found above Dougan Falls on Friday morning.

His cause of death is not yet known, but deputies said he had been exposed to the snow and cold temperatures.

His Cadillac was found off the roadway in more than a foot of snow.

Police said Conde is not a suspect in any criminal investigation at this time. She is described as an African-American woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 145 pounds. She has green eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information about her location since Feb. 22 is asked to email Detective David Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.