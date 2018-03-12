Oregon alums take over reins of football program at Parkrose High School

A pair of University of Oregon alums have taken over the reins of the football program at Parkrose High School.

Former Ducks players Keanon Lowe and Brian Jackson are out to “win the day” with Bronco pride. They are working to revitalize the football program that has seen wins tough to come by in recent times.

They joke about their epic battles in practice, while focusing on the goal ahead.

Lowe is a first-time head coach at 26 years of age, nearly a decade after starring with the Jesuit Crusaders. He worked as an assistant with Jesuit last season.

“Going back to high school with Coach Potter at Jesuit, that set the whole foundation for my whole football career. You learn discipline, you learn to be selfless there and that carried on to Oregon,” Lowe said.

Lowe said the first person he called about joining his staff was Jackson.

“He's my brother. I was like, yeah, of course. Anything you need, bro. Let's go,” Jackson said.

Parkrose is writhing in a 23-game losing skid, but the Ducks-turned-coaches believe things are about to change.

“I am sure it scared a lot of people away but if you feel the environment, the vibe, we are all ready to make something happen. You can feel it,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.