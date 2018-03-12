Pilot who died in Clark Co. plane crash remembered for love of family, flying

FOX 12 is learning more about the pilot who was killed in a plane crash near La Center Sunday.

The plane went down on a private air field a couple miles of miles beyond Daybreak Park. Friends say the pilot who was killed was an irreplaceable figure in the aviation community.

“It was just shocking. The first thing I always think of when I think of someone with her experience level is, oh my gosh. What mechanically could've possibly could've happened?" said Katie Braun.

Braun was home Sunday enjoying the beautiful weather, when one of her pilot friends called and said Mary Rosenblum’s plane went down.

Rosenblum, 65, was flying a single engine "tail dragger" style plane when she crashed into a wooded area on Daybreak Field.

Rosenblum served on the board of the Oregon Pilots Association and Braun just saw her on Saturday.

“Going over the Oregon Pilots Association quarterly business. And so with losing her the next day, it was extremely difficult,” Braun said.

Rosenblum was alone in her plane, but she was flying in tandem with a friend who wasn’t far behind.

Officials said the other pilot did not see the crash and Braun can only imagine what went wrong.

“I can’t speculate at all, but I do know that aircraft was newer to her and so she was looking forward to flying it more and more and more,” said Braun.

Rosenblum was a mother and grandmother and Braun said she absolutely adored her granddaughter.

She was also a published author of science fiction and countless stories about flying.

“She loved flying – writing about it, living it, breathing it… everything,” said Braun.

Braun said Rosenblum had all the right experience and she has no doubt she did everything she could to save her plane and her life.

“I have flown many times with her and she is such a wonderful person and pilot, and her loss is just felt by the whole aviation community,” said Braun.

The investigation will be passed on to the National Transportation Safety Board, so it could take several months before the cause of the crash is revealed.

