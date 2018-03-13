Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, man arrested

A man accused of fleeing police in southeast Portland after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning was taken into custody.

At 4:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire and damage from bullets at the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 8131 Southeast Powell Boulevard.

It is believed two people shot at each other and then left the area in different vehicles.

During their investigation, officers learned a description of one of the suspect vehicles: a dark blue BMW.

An officer located a BMW matching the description near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard, but when the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not comply and a pursuit ensued.

Police said the BMW driver crashed into a truck near the intersection of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Columbia Parkway and then got out of the BMW and fled on foot.

The driver of the truck was not injured and officers launched a search for the suspect, who was located and taken into custody near 8505 Northeast Columbia Parkway.

Police said no one was reported injured in the earlier gunfire.

The suspect will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail and once there, his identity will be released.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and the suspect’s alleged role.

The investigating into the shooting has been taken over by the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 503-823-4106.

