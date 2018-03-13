Unhealthy air remains, NE Portland residents returning home after scrap yard fire

Officials issued warnings Tuesday morning about the dangerous health impacts of a massive salvage yard fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky for several hours Monday in northeast Portland.

The smell from the smoldering debris near Northeast 75th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street was still strong Tuesday morning.

Fire crews battled a 5-alarm fire Monday, which burned cars, tires and homes. Flames began at NW Metals.

A day later, public health toxicologists were warning that in general, gases and particles inside smoke can irritate people’s eyes and respiratory systems.

The bad air quality can also worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

Officials said the EPA was on scene all Monday night taking measurements of the air quality in the area.

Children, the elderly and people with heart and lung problems are all at a greater risk.

A Red Cross shelter remains open for anyone who needs it.

The evacuation zone shrunk Tuesday morning, so many residents who live around the fire site are able to return homes.

Thanks to partners @trimet, AMR & @RedCrossCasc for helping residents evacuate and find shelter. #Alert — Multnomah County, OR (@multco) March 13, 2018

For now: the evacuation zone stretches from NE 72nd to NE 76th, Killingsworth to Alberta. Others outside that area can begin returning home. #alert. — Multnomah County, OR (@multco) March 13, 2018

For those returning to their homes, officials encourages them to check how to properly clean parts of their residences affected by the fire.

If returning to your home in yesterday's evacuation zone, please be sure to clean affected surfaces with soap and water and throw away food which may have come into contact with smoke or soot. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 13, 2018

Multnomah County released cleaning tips.

Fire investigators responded to the scrap yard just after 8 a.m. to remove debris and look into figuring out a cause to the fire.

