Vancouver police searching for missing 60-year-old man

Vancouver police are searching for a missing 60-year-old man last seen Monday morning.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Lee Morgenthaler.

Morgenthaler was last seen at 9:00 a.m. Monday when he left his mother's residence near 4500 block Northeast 66th Avenue.

Police said there are concerns about his well-being due to medical problems.

At this time, police do not have any further location updates and it is unknown what Morgenthaler was last wearing.

His mother said he might have been wearing gray sweatpants and may be on foot in the area.

Anyone with information about Morgenthaler's location is asked to contact 911.

No other description information was released by police.

