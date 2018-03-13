Police: Man arrested in Columbia Co. during online child sex sting

Police: Man arrested in Columbia Co. during online child sex sti - KPTV - FOX 12

St. Helens police arrested a man for online corruption of a minor and possession of drugs during an online child sex sting on Sunday.

Over several months, police said they have been communicating with Dean Cox, 52, of LaPine through instant messaging pretending to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, in addition to graphic text messages, Cox has also sent explicit photographs of himself.

On Sunday, police said Cox drove to St. Helens to meet with the "girl" in the general area of Highway 30 and Gable Road.

Around 11:00 a.m. officers found Cox waiting in a parking lot near a Taco Bell.

Cox was arrested and taken to the county jail on charges of online corruption of a minor, computer crime, luring a minor and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

