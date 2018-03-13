Tyler Dumont is a reporter for FOX 12’s top-rated morning show, Good Day Oregon.

Tyler moved to the West Coast and joined the FOX 12 team in February 2018. As a native New Englander, Tyler previously worked as a general assignment reporter and substitute anchor at WCAX-TV, a CBS affiliate in Burlington, VT.

While at WCAX, Tyler covered a large variety of stories that took him across Vermont, New York and New Hampshire. Some of those stories included an investigative report on the sudden shutdown of a medical spa, which sparked an investigation and settlement by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. He also covered immigration detainee issues along the U.S.-Canada border, the tragic deaths of five high schoolers killed by a wrong-way driver and multiple police-involved shootings, one of which Tyler witnessed firsthand. He was also proud to tell the story of a transgender man who transitioned from a highly respected, record-setting female athlete in high school.

Before WCAX, Tyler worked as the seacoast bureau multimedia journalist/reporter at NH1 News Network in New Hampshire. While at NH1 News, Tyler covered a multitude of assignments that often received national attention. He interviewed high-profile political candidates throughout the 2016 campaign trail and reported live in frigid winds along the rough ocean waters during the Valentine's Day Blizzard of 2015.

Prior to NH1 News, Tyler was a news intern at 7NEWS/WHDH-TV in Boston. He also worked for various radio stations and newspapers throughout New England.

In his younger television career as a teenager, Tyler was a Boston-based correspondent and anchor for the nationally syndicated show, "Teen Kids News." While working for the educational program, Tyler won a New York Emmy award and received three other Emmy nominations for his work.

While he’s proud to now be living on the West Coast, Tyler grew up in northern Massachusetts and often vacationed at the beaches of Cape Cod before studying journalism at Lyndon State College in Vermont.

Tyler loves a strong cup of coffee, hiking and an afternoon nap to prepare for his early wake up alarm each weekday. Tyler lives in the Portland metro area.

